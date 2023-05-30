scorecardresearch
Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, May 30 (IANS) The Japanese government adopted a five-year action plan on Tuesday aimed at halving the number of deaths from heatstroke by 2030 from an annual average of 1,295 over the past five years.

The action plan, adopted at a cabinet meeting, was in line with a law revised in April to step up measures to fight heatstroke, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the plan, the government will call on elderly people to use air conditioners when necessary and take enough water and salt between April and September and consider ways to evacuate the elderly and people with disabilities during extreme heat waves.

People aged 65 and older accounted for over 80 per cent of the deaths from heatstroke in the past five years.

Some 90 per cent of those who died indoors were found not to have used, or had, air conditioners.

The government will also support the installation of air conditioners at school classrooms and gyms, and promote measures to prevent children from being left in school buses.

–IANS

ksk/

