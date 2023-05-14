scorecardresearch
Kerala woman medico murder: Accused has no mental issues, say doctors

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) Doctors at a government medical health centre in Thiruvananthapuram have held that the accused in the murder of Kerala woman doctor, Dr. Vandana Das, has no mental issues.

The doctors, after conducting a medical examination of Sandeep, said that he did not have any mental issues. Police had brought Sandeep for a mental health check as they were planning to house him in mental health institution if the doctors confirmed mental disorders for him.

Sandeep, according to doctors, said that he got provoked by the presence of doctors and policemen in the hospital and hence, he had a mental outburst.

According to Jail Superintendent, Sandeep has told the authorities that his outburst was due to the fear that the doctors and cops would harm him. The superintendent also said that the accused Sandeep had confessed that his prime target was the male doctor present in the hospital.

Sandeep, who is an upper primary school teacher in Kottarakara in Kerala’s Kollam district, is now jailed in the high security cell at the Poojapura central jail in Thiruvananthapuram.

Das, a house surgeon, was stabbed fatally by Sandeep who was brought by police for a medical examination and treatment of a wound on his leg on May 10.

Protests had erupted across the state following the attack and murder of Das and doctors, nurses, paramedics, students, and house surgeons had participated in the agitations held across the state.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
