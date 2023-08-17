scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

KGMU doctors help woman with rare heart condition deliver child

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 17 (IANS) The doctors at King George’s Medical University have performed a complex yet successful C-section surgery on a 26-year-old woman suffering from a rare heart condition called Eisenmenger syndrome (ES).

This was the third successful surgery of its kind, out of four cases in the past two years.

Doctors claimed it is the highest survival rate for pregnant women with ES, a rare illness, among government hospitals in the country.

Seven out of every 1 lakh adults might have this condition. The chances of survival are quite low and 65-70 per cent pregnancy can make ES even worse. Doctors from WHO suggest that women with this condition should not get pregnant.

Pregnant woman Nilima came from Gorakhpur to KGMU’s Queen Mary’s Hospital last week.

She was in the last trimester of her pregnancy and had trouble in breathing and experiencing palpitations.

The doctors diagnosed she had a heart condition, Tetralogy of Fallot, which often occurs in ES cases.

It is a combination of four different heart defects from birth – a hole between the heart chambers; a narrowed pulmonary valve; an artery in the wrong place, and the heart’s right pumping chamber becoming thicker than usual. Due to this, her heart was only able to pump oxygen-rich blood at a rate of 25 per cent , causing problems.

Under the leadership of Prof SP Jaiswal, a team of experts from the anaesthesia and critical care department and the obstetric department took immediate action.

Dr Shashank Kanaujia and his team performed a high-stakes anaesthesia procedure and the surgical team, led by Prof Anjoo Agrawal and Dr Mona Bajaj, executed a successful C section, ensuring the survival of both mother and child.

Subsequent care at the Trauma Ventilatory Unit (TVU) was given by Dr Zia Arshad and his team, further contributing to their recovery. Finally, the patient and baby were discharged from hospital earlier this week.

Officials said the anaesthesia and critical care department has achieved three consecutive patient survivals over the past two years, setting an international benchmark. The specific technique employed in these cases, pioneered by cardiac anaesthetist Dr Karan Kaushik and his team, played a pivotal role in the successes.

As per the technique, special arrangements are made to give anaesthesia catheters inserted in primary veins of the heart to administer drugs directly into the heart.

Besides, high doses of drugs to increase blood pressure during surgery were injected as BP goes down in effect of anaesthetics, said Dr Kaushik.

KGMU vice chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand congratulated the team for their success. “KGMU’s achievement stands as a testament to medical prowess and dedication, making strides toward rewriting the narrative of ES and offering optimism to those affected,” she said.

–IANS

amita/svn

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Japanese Ambassador dances to 'Kaavaala', says his 'love for Rajinikanth continues'
Next article
400 companies, Rs 8000 cr: Gujarat govt to initiate tender process soon for Jambusar's mega drug park
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US