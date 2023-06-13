scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Long Covid patients suffer from persistent inflammation: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 13 (IANS) An overactive inflammatory response could be at the root of many long Covid cases, according to a new study. Looking at proteins circulating in the blood, the scientists from the Allen Institute and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in the US, found a set of molecules associated with inflammation that were present only in a subset of patients with long Covid and were not seen in those who recovered from their disease.

Out of 55 patients with long Covid, about two-thirds had persistently high levels of certain signals of inflammation.

The scientists also looked at blood samples from 25 people who had Covid but recovered, and from 25 volunteers who had never had Covid to their knowledge. Those without long Covid did not show the same signs of inflammation in their blood.

Scientists have seen previous links between inflammation and long Covid, but the new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, is the first to trace the persistence of these inflammatory markers over time in the same patients.

There’s an obvious implication to these findings, said Troy Torgerson, Director of Experimental Immunology at the Allen Institute for Immunology.

Certain kinds of anti-inflammatory drugs might alleviate symptoms for some long Covid patients. But physicians need a way of telling which long Covid patients might benefit from which treatment.

“The big question was, can we define which long Covid patients have persistent inflammation versus those that don’t? That would be useful in terms of clinical trial planning and in terms of helping clinicians figure out targeted treatments for their patients,” said Torgerson.

Specifically, the blood markers uncovered in this subset of patients with “inflammatory long Covid,” as the scientists call it, point to a flavour of inflammation similar to that seen in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

This kind of inflammation can be treated with an existing class of drugs called JAK inhibitors, at least in the case of rheumatoid arthritis (it has not yet been tested for long Covid).

The scientists also hope to narrow down their molecular signature of “inflammatory long Covid” to a few markers that could be used in the clinic to sort this subset of long Covid patients out from the rest.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web
Next article
Ezra Miller issues first public comments since misconduct allegations at 'The Flash' premiere
This May Also Interest You
News

It’s time to go ‘Deewani’ as the Hitmaker couple Sachet-Parampara brings another melody of love

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' takes direct-to-digital route

News

Ezra Miller issues first public comments since misconduct allegations at 'The Flash' premiere

Technology

Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web

Sports

Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australian playing XI for Ashes

Sports

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy in style after scoring 86th goal for India

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report

News

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two-year break, shares video of workout session

News

Adah Sharma to play female superhero in upcoming international film

Technology

Indian space startup's Azista BST's satellite orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Health & Lifestyle

AAP grants Rs 1 cr each to two doctors who died of Covid

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

Technology

Oracle founder Larry Ellison now world's 4th richest person

News

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

News

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recreate the wedding pose of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gets heavily trolled

Technology

Salesforce to invest $500 mn in generative AI startups, unveils AI Cloud

Sports

Nathan Lyon ends his long wait, wins 'equivalent of a World Cup' in WTC title

Sports

Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US