Lucknow reports 7 new dengue cases

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 31 (IANS) Lucknow has reported seven fresh cases of dengue, taking the total number of cases this year to 125.

According to the health department, Indira Nagar reported three cases, Chandar Nagar two, while Aliganj and NK Road registered one case each.

The health teams conducted a survey of 475 houses and served notices to the owners of five homes where they found stagnated water in unused bins.

“The teams will visit these five houses again after a week to check whether the residents have corrected their mistake or not,” said the district health education and information officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi.

“Of the total dengue cases, majority of them have been reported in July and August and the usual peak comes in September and October months due to high humidity levels. We need to be cautious and eradicate any source of mosquito breeding such as stagnated water in our house,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
