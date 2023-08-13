scorecardresearch
Mandaviya hits back at Congress over ‘sick’ health system remarks

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Minister for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday hit back at the Congress over its remarks that the BJP government has made country’s health system ‘sick’.

The Minister accused the grand old party of misleading the country.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had attacked the government over reported shortage of doctors and staffs at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the recent CAG report on Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The Congress President had said that the “loot and jumlas (rhetoric)” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the country ‘unhealthy’.

In response to Kharge’s remarks, the Minister wrote on X: “Kharge ji our intentions are pure, and our intentions are clear…Only one AIIMS opened during the 50 years of Congress regime. Six AIIMS opened in the time of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji, and 15 new AIIMS are being opened under the Modi ji regime.

“I hope you will try to understand that according to the need of AIIMS phase wise recruitment is being done from time to time. Modi ji gave over 5 lakh appointment letters to the youth of the country through ‘Rozgar Mela’ without any nepotism, only on the basis of merit,” he said.

Mandaviya asked Kharge to inform the country if there is any achievement in the health sector during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.

“The country is understanding very well the failure of the UPA rule. Efforts are being made to mislead the country at present,” the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief wrote on X, “Loot and jumlas (rhetoric) made the country unhealthy. There are only lies in every word of (Narendra )Modi ji. He claimed to have made many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), but the truth is that our AIIMS is facing severe shortage of doctors and staff.”

“Modi ji, from apathy in the Corona pandemic, to scams in the Ayushman Bharat…Your government has made the country’s health system sick.

“People have woken up. Your deceit has been recognised. The time has come for your government’s farewell,” the Congress chief said in an apparent reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Echoing similar sentiment, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said the health facilities itself are ‘sick’ under the BJP government.

“Modi government means hollow propaganda. The health facilities are sick. There is a shortage of doctors, staff in AIIMS. There is corruption in Ayushman Yojana,” Surjewala wrote on X.

“Because of the Modi government’s inefficiency people had to pay by losing its near and dear one’s during the corona pandemic. Even now, due to BJP’s loot, corruption and negativity, people’s health and life are in danger,” he said.

It may be mentioned that a report of CAG which was presented in Parliament earlier this week, has highlighted various irregularities in the implementation of the AB-PMJAY.

–IANS

std/dan

