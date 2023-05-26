scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Owing to its historical significance and enduring legacy, Vadnagar, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, is set to enthral audiences with a two-part docuseries, ‘Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar’.

The series explores the enduring history of India’s fortified city where each episode delves into a specific era, beginning with Vadnagar’s evolution from a modest settlement to a prominent town during the Mauryan Era.

The Indo-Greeks constructed imposing fortifications in the 1st Century BCE, while Buddhism thrived with the discovery of numerous monasteries. The series will be hosted by writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Vadnagar’s significance as a trade hub grew through coin mints, various industries and buzzing marketplaces prove the continued significance of Vadnagar as centre for commerce and trade in Gujarat during ancient and mediaeval periods.

Manoj Muntashir Shukla said: “The opportunity of hosting this docuseries has been uniquely reassuring and a learning experience for me, and for that, I am truly grateful to Warner Bros. Discovery. This project marks my first collaboration with them.”

He further mentioned: “Despite Vadnagar’s widespread recognition, there were numerous fascinating aspects about the city that remained unknown to me, and I am confident that there will also be revelations for many people in India. The discoveries made in the docuseries took me by surprise and I cannot wait for viewers to explore this untold narrative and be equally surprised.”

‘Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar’ will premiere on June 7 at 9:00 p.m. on Discovery Channel and is available to stream on the discovery+ platform.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier
Next article
Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat-Mumbai Qualifier 2 toss to happen at 7.45 p.m., match to begin from 8 p.m.

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US