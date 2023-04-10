scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that masks will be made compulsory in the state only if there is a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The minister told reporters here that “the current wave of Covid -19 need not be feared at all as it was a milder version of the earlier ones”.

The minister said this while interacting with the mediapersons after inspecting the Covid mock drill at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Asked why the state was not insisting on Covid-19 protocols, while some other states have already implemented them, the minister said: “In Tamil Nadu, the number of daily cases has touched only 350 while in other states it has touched 500 and hence such a decision would be taken based on the surge in cases.”

“If cases rise, we will definitely look into norms related to making masks mandatory ,especially in public places,” he added.

Ma Subramanian told reporters that daily cases were rising slowly in the state at the rate of 10 or 20 increase per day.

The minister said if Tamil Nadu witnesses a surge like that of Kerala or Maharashtra, Covid-19 norms would be implemented in public places.

He further said that a majority of those who are getting infected by Covid-19 are in home isolation, adding “very few are being hospitalised”.

He also said that there has not been a single case of admission to the ICU or usage of Oxygen beds.

The minister, however, said 64,281 beds are prepared for any eventuality, adding a total of 33,664 were Oxygen-supported beds, 22,820 non-oxygen beds, and 7,797 intensive care unit beds.

He said that the state’s liquid oxygen storage capacity stood at 2,067 metric tonnes.

The minister said there are 342 RT-PCR testing centres in the state.

He also said that Tamil Nadu has the capacity to test 3 lakh people a day but was testing only 4,000 people and would soon be hiked to 11,000 a day.

–IANS

aal/pgh

Previous article
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri
Next article
8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen
This May Also Interest You
News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

News

'I am open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur,' says 'Coka 2.0' singer Lisa Mishra

Health & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Sports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Health & Lifestyle

China urges WHO not to become a tool of politicisation on Covid data

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

News

Nayanthara warns to break fan’s phone during temple visit

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Technology

Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from online harm: Smriti Irani to Meta

Technology

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US