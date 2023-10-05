scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Moderna’s combo vax against flu, Covid shows promise

By Agency News Desk

New York, Oct 4 (IANS) Moderna on Thursday announced positive interim results from the Phase 1/2 trial of its investigational combination vaccine against influenza and Covid-19.

Flu and Covid-19 represent a significant seasonal burden for individuals, providers, healthcare systems and economies.

Combination shots aim to target both respiratory viruses that typically surge at the same time of the year.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1083 compared to a standard dose influenza vaccine Fluarix, in adults 50-64 years of age.

It was also compared against an enhanced influenza vaccine Fluzone HD in adults 65-79 years of age. For both age groups, mRNA-1083 was compared against the Spikevax booster.

Antibody titer levels for mRNA-1083 were similar to or greater than both of the flu vaccines.

Also, neutralising antibody titers were similar to the bivalent Spikevax booster.

Local and systemic effects for mRNA-1083 were similar to Moderna’s standalone Covid booster. No new safety concerns were noted compared to the Covid vaccine.

“With today’s positive results from our combination vaccine against flu and Covid-19, we continue to expand our Phase 3 pipeline,” said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, in a statement.

“Combination vaccines offer an important opportunity to improve consumer and provider experience, increase compliance with public health recommendations, and deliver value for healthcare systems,” Bancel added.

The company now plans to begin a Phase 3 trial of mRNA-1083 in 2023 and is targeting potential regulatory approval for the combination vaccine in 2025.

“We are excited to move combination respiratory vaccines into Phase 3 development and look forward to partnering with public health officials to address the significant seasonal threat posed to people by these viruses,” Bancel said.

Influenza epidemics occur seasonally and vary in severity each year. It affects people of all ages, but older adults are disproportionately affected by influenza and its complications.

Worldwide, influenza leads to 3-5 million cases of severe diseases and 290,000-650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths annually, despite the availability of current influenza vaccines.

–IANS

rvt/ksk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Reema Kagti on ‘The Archies’ cast: Fortunate to have them
Next article
Amitabh candidly admits failing Physics exam: 'I was blank during BSc'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US