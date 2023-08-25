scorecardresearch
Modi govt committed to provide quality healthcare, says Mandaviya

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all.

“The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the health services in the West Bengal are of the highest quality,” Mandaviya said after he reviewed various health-related programmes including Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in West Bengal.

He said that the state government should implement Ayushman Bharat at the ground level for benefit to the people of West Bengal.

“We are also working to ensure that the telemedicine services are available to all citizens of the state,” he said.

