scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's underway: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) With advancements in medical technology, novel diagnostic tools are emerging to facilitate early and accurate detection of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a report on Friday.

Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, poses significant challenges to individuals, caregivers, and healthcare systems worldwide. Early detection plays a crucial role in managing the disease and improving patient outcomes.

Researchers and medical device manufacturers have been working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions for early Alzheimer’s detection, revealed the report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Prominent among these advancements is the development of blood-based biomarker tests, such as the recently introduced AD-detect blood test, amyloid beta biomarkers, tau protein biomarkers, and neurofilament light (NfL) Biomarkers.

These groundbreaking tests detect specific biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease, providing a non-invasive and accessible method for early detection and monitoring of the disease progression.

Leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively involved in clinical trials and studies to evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarker tests. The results so far have been promising, showing great potential for improving early diagnosis and intervention strategies for the neurodegenerative disease, the report said.

“Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease allows for timely interventions, including lifestyle modifications and potential treatment options, which can significantly impact the quality of life for individuals affected by the disease. The development of blood-based biomarker tests is a significant breakthrough in the field, offering a more accessible and convenient approach to detecting Alzheimer’s at its early stages,” said Cynthia Stinchcombe, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

“The advancements in diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease bring hope to millions of people worldwide. By increasing awareness, supporting ongoing research, and ensuring widespread access to these innovative diagnostic tests, we can make significant strides in improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and moving closer to effective treatments,” Stinchcombe added.

The month of June is designated as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. It is dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and supporting individuals and families affected by this condition.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft to remove some old File Explorer features on Windows 11
Next article
UP: In a first, RMLIMS doctors perform rare spinal surgery
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UP: In a first, RMLIMS doctors perform rare spinal surgery

Technology

Microsoft to remove some old File Explorer features on Windows 11

Sports

Golf: Amateur Avani Prashanth lies second in Germany, Dagar 10th

News

Oops! Urfi Javed falls badly while posing with a fan

News

When Charlie Puth went off to record for a song in the middle of sex

Technology

Future iPhones may be scratch resistant

Technology

Rolls-Royce unveils its 1st all electric car at $486K

Health & Lifestyle

Universal donor stem cell therapy to help treat degenerative brain diseases

Sports

Asian Games: India to take part in four events as Hearthstone dropped from the programme

Technology

Mercedes-Benz adds ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

News

Back to where it all began, Sunny Leone to appear on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2

Technology

Adobe Acrobat turns 30 as people opened over 400 bn PDFs in Acrobat in 2022

News

Alec Baldwin dons Donald Trump costume as he sits on a pot

Technology

WhatsApp working on multi-account feature on Android

Health & Lifestyle

Covid pandemic increased diabetes among children, pregnant women

Technology

'Hey Disney!' voice assistant now available for Echo devices in US

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches quarterfinals with a seventh straight win on grass

Sports

Football: Southgate tells England players not to cross the line while celebrating wins

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US