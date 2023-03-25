scorecardresearch
Over 2,200 non-faculty posts lying vacant at AIIMS Patna: Parl panel

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) More than 2,200 non-faculty posts are lying vacant in AIIMS Patna, a Parliamentary panel has noted in a recent report.

The panel took note of “substantial shortage” of faculty and non-faculty staff at six AIIMS – Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Orissa (Bhubaneswar), Rajasthan (Jodhpur) and Uttaranchal (Rishikesh), and has asked the Union Health Ministry to ensure better management of human resource in the top medical institutes.

The committee noted that in AIIMS Patna and Raipur, 143 faculty posts against the sanctioned strength of 305 are vacant, which implies that approximately 47 per cent of the posts in these two institutes are vacant. In AIIMS Jodhpur, 227 faculty posts are filled which is the highest among all new AIIMS.

In AIIMS Patna, against the sanctioned strength of 3,884 non-faculty posts, 2,202 posts are vacant, leading to a vacancy of approximately 57 per cent.

The panel noted with “serious concern” the shortage of faculty as well as non-faculty staff in the six AIIMS.

“The committee is dismayed at the acute shortage of Professors/Additional Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor in the six AIIMS and strongly recommends the Ministry to make immediate efforts and ensure better management of human resource in the institutes,” it said a recent report.

The committee also recommended the health ministry and the institutes to explore giving special packages and offer incentives such as paid research collaboration, use of high-end technology, and better working hours among others to draw qualified doctors to these institutes.

–IANS

kvm/sha

Kate Winslet self-identifies as water person in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' BTS video
New nasal spray effective against XBB, other Covid variants
Entertainment Today

