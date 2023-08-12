scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Playing football for many years may grow risk for Parkinson's disease: Study

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 12 (IANS) Researchers have found that people with a history of playing organised tackle football had a 61 per cent increased odds of having reported Parkinsonism or Parkinson’s disease (PD) diagnosis, a new study has shown.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves.

According to the study by the US-based Boston University School of Medicine, the risk of Parkinson’s increases with more years of play, even in high school and college players.

In this study, the researchers evaluated 1,875 sport participants — 729 men who played football, predominantly at the amateur level, and 1,146 men who played non-football sports who served as the control group.

The researchers found a link between playing football and increased odds of having a Parkinsonism or PD diagnosis even after accounting for known risk factors for PD.

Additionally, the data revealed that players with longer careers and higher levels of competition were more likely to have a reported diagnosis of Parkinsonism or PD.

Football players who played at the college or professional level were at 2.93 increased odds of having a PD diagnosis compared with those who just played at the youth or high school level, according to the study.

“Playing tackle football could be a contributing risk factor to PD, particularly among people already at risk due to other factors (e.g., family history). However, the reasons for this relationship are not clear and we also know that not everyone who plays tackle football will develop later-life neurological conditions, meaning many other risk factors are at play,” said corresponding author Michael L Alosco, PhD, associate professor of neurology at Boston University.

The researchers acknowledge several limitations to their findings and caution that the work is still preliminary.

–IANS

shs/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Canadian Open: Swiatek holds off Collins, to face Pegula in semis
Next article
Top 10 songs to ignite the flame of patriotism this Independence Day
This May Also Interest You
News

Top 10 songs to ignite the flame of patriotism this Independence Day

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek holds off Collins, to face Pegula in semis

News

Here's why Margot Robbie wanted Gal Gadot in 'Barbie' title role

News

'Pasoori' hitmaker Ali Sethi breaks silence on wedding rumours

Sports

Leagues Cup: Messi on target again as Inter Miami reach semifinals

News

Shilpa Shetty, Badshah groove to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s peppy track ‘Current Laga Re’

News

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Punjab '95' dropped from TIFF line-up

Technology

Long Covid patient's legs turned blue in just 10-min of standing

Technology

Apple to shut its classic iTunes Movie Trailers app

News

Jim Sarbh on his 'Made In Heaven' role: 'I was in safe hands'

News

Lizzo dropped as contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performer amid scandal

News

Rebel Wilson details accident on set, got hit with gun in the face

Feature

I-Day special: Top 10 patriotic films to binge-watch and celebrate

Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara hopeful of making India Test comeback

Technology

US cyber safety board to probe Microsoft hack of govt emails

News

From 'The Family Man' to 'Special Ops', 8 impactful web series to binge watch this I-Day

Technology

Google hails Delhi HC verdict on ads trademark policy

Technology

Not holding my breath for Elon Musk: Mark Zuckerberg on cage fight in Italy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US