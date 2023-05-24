scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Public investment in agri-food systems up 22% in 2022: FAO report

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 24 (IANS) Public investment in sustainable agriculture rose by more than a fifth last year, according to the 2022 Annual Review released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Investment Centre.

The FAO Investment Centre monitors some 45 public investment projects in 32 countries, which it said were worth $8.8 billion in 2022. This was an increase of 22 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The review said on Tuesday that the centre had made some important achievements when viewed “against the backdrop of volatile food, fertiliser, and fuel prices, supply chain disruptions, conflict, the climate crisis, humanitarian emergencies, and the lingering effect of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“We must act together, and quickly, to tackle these global challenges for a healthier, more sustainable future that leaves no one behind,” FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said.

“That means transforming the way our agri-food systems work, from how we produce, supply and consume our food to how we reduce food losses and waste in our landfills.”

For decades, the FAO has helped poor and developing countries invest in agriculture and rural development over the long term.

The Investment Centre acts as a bridge between member states and financing partners, including the World Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the European Union, and regional development banks.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Turkey tests short-range ballistic missile Tayfun
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Turkey tests short-range ballistic missile Tayfun

Sports

World Athletics to create new 'short track' events on 200m tracks to grow the sport

Sports

La Liga: Madrid derby and relegation, the issues in Spain on Wednesday

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, bowlers shine as CSK beat GT to reach tenth final

Sports

KIUG 2022: Kabaddi contests kick off as Shimla University, Adamas win opening matches

Sports

Protests against sexual harassment of wrestlers may spread: Chodankar

Sports

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Assam, Punjab, Chandigarh win big on sixth day

News

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards

News

Delhi HC rejects plea against publishing novelisation of screenplay of Ray's 'Nayak'

Sports

Sourav Ganguly roped in as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Sports

'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)

Technology

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference to kick off on June 5

Technology

Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India

Technology

Microsoft brings AI to Windows 11 to unlock new productivity era

Sports

KIUG 2022: East's domination in table tennis inevitable in team titles races

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC in final after 3-3 draw with West Ham United FC in thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad's half-century, Conway's 40 help CSK post 172/7 against GT in Qualifier 1

News

Watch Giant Krakens Vs Evil Mermaids trailer now

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US