Robotic surgery fellowships now open to nurture specialist surgeons in India

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) As robot-assisted surgeries gain traction in the Indian healthcare industry, the US-based robotic surgery evangelist Vattikuti Foundation (VF) has announced its 2023 Fellowship programme for surgeons with super-specialist qualifications in India.

The fellowships being aimed at enhancing the pool of accomplished surgeons to learn through intensive surgical and clinical practice and research under the mentorship of eminent robotic surgery specialists of repute.

The fellowships are available in surgical oncology, minimally invasive and robotic gynaecologic surgery, as well as different aspects of urologic robotic oncology.

The Vattikuti Foundation will grant a one-year paid Fellowship to 12 to 15 fellows to be trained under eminent robotic surgeons.

The eminent robotic surgeons from seven cities — Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi — have agreed to mentor fellows as programme directors.

“The programme offers comprehensive training in a wide range of disciplines to prepare fellows to deliver the best available care and to practice surgery focused on patient outcomes,” said Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, Vattikuti Foundation and Director, Robotic Surgery Research, Henry Ford Health System, Michigan, US.

Several experienced robotic surgeons in the country have agreed to serve as mentors to these surgeons over a period of one year.

The applicants should have earned a recognised M.Ch. (master of surgery) or equivalent super-specialty qualification, within 10 years of obtaining their degree, according to the foundation.

The applications are open at Vattikuti Foundation website till August 30.

The Vattikuti Foundation Fellowships, first awarded in 2015, have so far created a pool of over 50 fellows. Most fellows have also been sponsored for 2-to-4-week study programmes in the US.

Agency News Desk
