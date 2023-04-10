scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging use of drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir, without approval, for treatment of Covid-19 and also seeking CBI probe against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for selling these medicines allegedly in the absence of valid licenses.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said these issues cannot be examined by the court and dismissed the plea filed by advocate M.L. Sharma.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court had sought Centre’s reply on the plea alleging that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are being used for treatment of Covid-19 without approval.

A bench headed by then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had issued notice to the Centre on the plea and sought its response in four weeks.

Sharma, petitioner in-person, had then cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) report and argued that nowhere in it were these medicines designated officially as medicines for coronavirus.

The WHO report indicated that Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on in the treatment of Covid-19.

In September 2020, the top court had said that there was an approval by the Centre on use of Remdesivir and Favipiravir, as medicines to treat Covid-19.

Sharma also sought registration of an FIR by the CBI against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling these two medicines for treating Covid-19 patients allegedly without valid licences.

In the plea, he had contended that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are antiviral drugs and their efficacy in treatment of Covid patients is still under debate.

–IANS

ss/vd

Previous article
Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Sports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Health & Lifestyle

China urges WHO not to become a tool of politicisation on Covid data

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

News

Nayanthara warns to break fan’s phone during temple visit

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Technology

Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from online harm: Smriti Irani to Meta

Technology

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

News

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor

Technology

Global PC market shrinks 29% in Q1 over poor demand, global meltdown

Health & Lifestyle

No need to panic unnecessarily over Covid situation: Goa Health Minister

Fashion and Lifestyle

5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US