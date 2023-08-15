scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Scientists spot genes linked to high production of key antibody

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 15 (IANS) A group of scientists has identified genes linked to high production of a key antibody, which has the potential to advance manufacturing of antibody-based therapies for diseases such as cancer and arthritis.

A collaboration led by University of California-Los Angeles and the Seattle Children’s Research Institute yielded new knowledge about the genes responsible for the production and release of immunoglobulin G, the most common type of antibody in the human body.

Immunoglobulin G, or IgG, stores memories of past infections and tags dangerous microbes to be eliminated by immune cells. Mothers’ IgG is also vital for their newborns’ immune defense.

Scientists have known for decades that a population of white blood cells, called plasma B cells, make IgG. But the molecular mechanisms that enable plasma cells to secrete antibodies into the bloodstream are still not fully understood.

In order to learn more about those mechanisms, the researchers captured thousands of single plasma B cells as well as their individual secretions, and then connected the amount of proteins each individual cell released to an atlas mapping tens of thousands of genes expressed by that same cell.

To collect the cells and their secretions, the researchers used microscopic, bowl-shaped hydrogel containers called nanovials, which were developed in prior UCLA research.

Their analysis, detailed in the journal Nature Communications, found that genes involved with producing energy and eliminating abnormal proteins were even more important for high IgG secretion than the genes containing instructions for making the antibody itself.

They also discovered that the presence of CD59, a gene that had not previously been linked to IgG secretion, is a better predictor of high-producing plasma cells than other genetic markers already associated with this cell type.

“These processes in cells are like an assembly line for making proteins, and there are lots of places where you could see bottlenecks,” said Dino Di Carlo from UCLA’s Samueli School of Engineering and a co-corresponding author of the study.

“If a cell is making a lot of proteins, it’s using a lot of energy and needs a way to correct the proteins that get messed up.”

Knowing which genes are associated with higher secretion of an antibody could be used by pharmaceutical makers to engineer cells that secrete large volumes of the antibody.

That knowledge could also be applied to an emerging strategy that introduces engineered cells directly to patients’ bodies, such as the potential cell therapies under development by University of Washington immunologist Richard James, a co-corresponding author of the paper.

In future studies, the researchers hope to identify all of the genes that affect plasma cells’ production and secretion of IgG.

–IANS

na/arm

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Drake asks fans to not throw bras on stage as 5-year-old son attended show
Next article
Carmona's late winner lifts Spain into first Women's World Cup final
This May Also Interest You
News

Jessica Chastain is keen on a sequel to 2011 film 'The Help'

Sports

Football: No Fernando as Sevilla flies to Athens for European Supercup final

News

Kartik Aaryan emphasises on importance of youth capital of nation on I-Day

Sports

'Chutti hai fir bhi..': Virat Kohli sweats it out on a treadmill on Independence Day

Sports

Carmona's late winner lifts Spain into first Women's World Cup final

News

Drake asks fans to not throw bras on stage as 5-year-old son attended show

News

FFI invites applications for India’s official entry to 96th Oscars

Sports

Former India team captain Rani holds a special camp for women strikers in Odisha

News

Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff

Sports

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, set to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai

Box Office

Surpassing all expectations, 'Gadar 2' exceeds Rs 173 crores on Day 4

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty sends cute I-Day greetings to fans

Health & Lifestyle

YouTube to remove videos promoting cancer misinformation

News

Adele helps couple announce their baby's gender on-stage

News

Preity G Zinta: 'Though I never went to acting school, I just wanted to get things right on set'

News

Gurmeet, Mithila, Saiee, Gaurav, Abhimanyu reveal their childhood memory on I-Day

Sports

Dirmakar slams SAI, Sports Ministry for 'deafening silence' on her Asian Games exclusion

News

Manisha Rani returns from ‘BBOTT2’ with two good friends: Elvish, Abhishek

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US