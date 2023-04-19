scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Severe Covid raises risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problem by 16x

By Agency News Desk

London, April 19 (IANS) Patients with severe Covid-19 requiring mechanical ventilation are 16 times more likely to develop life-threatening ventricular tachycardia — a heart rhythm condition — within six months compared to those without severe infection, according to a research.

A heart rhythm problem (arrhythmia) is caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles). Ventricular tachycardia is a potentially life-threatening heart rhythm disturbance that occurs when the ventricle beats too fast to pump properly causing the body to receive insufficient oxygenated blood.

Severe Covid also raised risks of other heart rhythm disorders, revealed the study, presented at the scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

“The actual likelihood of developing ventricular tachycardia or other arrhythmias after severe Covid-19 is low for the individual patient, but much higher than in those without severe infection,” said Dr. Marcus Stahlberg of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

“Covid-19 patients who need mechanical ventilation often have other conditions and adding a heart rhythm disorder may lead to worsened health. These patients should seek medical attention if they develop palpitations or irregular heartbeats after hospital discharge so they can be evaluated for possible arrhythmias,” Dr. Stahlberg said.

The study included 3,023 patients with severe Covid-19 who received mechanical ventilation at a Swedish ICU and 28,463 individuals from the general population who had not been in an ICU with Covid-19 requiring mechanical ventilation (control group) between March 2020 and June 2021.

The average follow up was nine months. In patients who had severe Covid-19, the incidence rates per 1,000 person-years of ventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, other tachyarrhythmias, and bradycardia/pacemaker implantation were 15.4, 78.4, 99.3 and 8.5, respectively. Corresponding incidence rates in the control group were 0.9, 6.0, 6.7 and 0.9, respectively.

Compared to the control group, patients who had severe Covid-19 requiring mechanical ventilation had a 16-fold risk of ventricular tachycardia, 13-fold risk of atrial fibrillation, 14-fold risk of other tachyarrhythmias, and 9-fold risk of bradycardia/pacemaker implantation.

“An increased risk of arrhythmias following Covid-19 has also been reported previously in the bulk of Covid-19 patients not requiring ICU treatment. Together with our new data and taking into the account that we globally have more than 650 million reported Covid-19 cases, hospital systems should prepare for an increase in patients requiring management for new onset arrhythmias,” Dr. Stahlberg said.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Samsung launches 'News' app with podcasts, daily briefings
This May Also Interest You
News

Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'

Lyrics

Jassie Gill and Tejasswi Prakash – Door Hova Gey Song Lyrics

News

Jamie Foxx is on road to recovery after recent 'medical complication'

News

Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala to clash in quarterfinals

News

Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz & Sidharth

News

5 reasons why you can’t miss Nicolas Cage aka Dracula

News

Britney Spears' autobiography will cover her 'most vulnerable moments'

Technology

How Jupiter & Saturn's icy moons got smooth terrain

News

Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

Health & Lifestyle

New game changing technique may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson's

Technology

Japanese giant Sega to acquire Angry Birds creator for $1 bn: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says Ganguly as DC remain winless in four matches

Fashion n Lifestyle

MC Stan flaunts his traditional look in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party

Health & Lifestyle

UP: 'Naubat Khana' now in ASI list of protected monuments

Sports

England now got a clear way of playing, which makes selection easier, says Rob Key

Sports

World No. 1s Fan, Sun crowned at WTT Champions in Xinxiang

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US