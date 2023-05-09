scorecardresearch
Sewer workers to have insurance cover in UP

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 9 (IANS) Workers deputed for cleaning of sewer lines or septic tanks in Uttar Pradesh will now be covered under life insurance scheme.

Directives have been issued to urban local bodies and Jal Nigam to ensure that contractual and outsourced workers deputed for the job should have a life cover of at least Rs 10 lakh.

Executive officers, heading the ULBs and municipal commissioners, have been asked to ensure that contractors and private agencies engaged for cleaning of sewer lines should provide documents related to life insurance cover of the manpower.

“Safety gears also need to be provided to workers who are deputed for the job by the agencies or the ULBs,” said an officer from the directorate of ULBs.

It is estimated that in UP, 121 people lost their lives since 1993 while cleaning sewers. Urban development department and panchayati raj department have to ensure that the kin of individuals who have died in the past in urban and rural areas get their dues and Rs 10 lakh is awarded to their family as compensation.

–IANS

