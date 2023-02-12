scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

SGPGIMS does first robotic surgery for thyroid tumour

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, the Department of Endocrine Surgery of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has performed robotic surgery to remove a 10 cm thyroid tumour.

According to the SGPGIMS spokesperson, a 39-year-old married woman, resident of Barabanki had a thyroid lump in her neck, which was continuously increasing post which she consulted doctors at Barabanki.

After examination, the doctors told her that the due to its size and complications, its surgery is not possible without making an incision in the neck. She was uncomfortable and disappointed about the incision marks after the surgery.

She was then referred to Robotic Thyroid Surgeon Dr Gyan Chand of SGPGI Lucknow to get the surgery done without incision in the throat.

Dr. Gyan, after necessary tests, said that the tumour could be removed through robotic surgery without making an incision in the throat and this will be the first case in itself.

Dr Gyan successfully removed the tumour of thyroid gland in a four-hour operation without making an incision in the throat.

After the successful surgery, Dr Gyan Chand said that the whole process of removing such a large thyroid gland by robotic thyroid surgery is very complicated, but it is a scarless surgery and gives relief to the patient.

–IANS

amita/svn/

Previous article
Channing Tatum says Salma Hayek 'saved' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Next article
Can you guess Sir Elton John’s fee for a private gig
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US