scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

SGPGIMS TO OFFER FREE TREATMENT TO HEPATITIS C PATIENTS</p><p>SGPGIMS to offer free treatment to Hepatitis C patients

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 28 (IANS) The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will offer free of cost treatment to patients of hepatitis-C from June this year.

The SGPGIMS is set to become the nodal centre of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme.

Till now, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) was the only centre in the city to extend the facility. There are seven such centres in all UP and 75 in India.

For the patient, a free treatment of the disease would mean saving a minimum of Rs 20,000 which goes into sustaining the three-month long regime when the medicine is purchased from the institute’s in-house medical stores.

The cost is at least 50-60 per cent higher in case the medicine is procured from the open market.

According to an official release, the institute will not charge any amount to conduct two very crucial tests required to diagnose the disease.

While the cost of this test at SGPGI is around Rs 3500-3800, one may have to spend up to Rs 12,000 in the open market.

The bigger issue is that outcomes of the same tests in the private sector are clouded by doubt which affects treatment.

The key reasons behind this include transportation issues, quality of reagents, skipping confirmatory and verification stages.

Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus.

It is transmitted through exposure to infected blood in case of blood transfusion, use of infected blood and blood products, use of contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injection drug use.

There is no vaccine to save oneself from hepatitis C virus.

According to estimates from the union health ministry, over 1. 32 crore Indians are carrying the hepatitis C virus infection. Of these, nearly 10 lakhs are in UP.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Previous article
S.Korea extends intensive disinfection campaign against bird flu
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea extends intensive disinfection campaign against bird flu

Health & Lifestyle

WHO asks for more healthcare donations to help war-torn Yemen

Health & Lifestyle

Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul

Health & Lifestyle

Important to ensure medical products produced here are of top quality: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts confirm spot in semi-finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Sports

Sr Men Inter-Department National Hockey Championship: Railway, Air India and others register wins

Sports

1st Test: 'It's the start of a new journey', says captain Bavuma as Proteas face West Indies

Health & Lifestyle

World's smallest pump used to save patient's life in Punjab

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Four Indian pairs qualify for men's and women's doubles main draw

Sports

Major step for Indian football: Stage set for Santosh Trophy knockouts in Riyadh

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Coaches consider semis in Riyadh as an exciting challenge for players

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sanil advance to round two of qualifiers

Sports

BFI announce 12 member Indian squad for Women's World Boxing Championships

Sports

Lewandowski adds to Barca's injury woes three days before Cup Clasico

Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US