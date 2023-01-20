Show-cause notice to doctors, staff of PHCs and UPHCs in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 20 (IANS) A show-cause notice has been issued to several employees, including doctors, who were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection of three primary health centres (PHCs) and four urban primary health centres (UPHCs) done by the Gurugram chief medical officer (CMO) Virender Yadav late night on Thursday.

“A show-cause notice has been served on the employees of the PHCs and UPHCs that have 24X7 health facilities and delivery facilities to give them a chance to explain why they were absent from duty,” Yadav said.

The inspections were conducted at PHC Daultabad, PHC Gurgaon Village, UPHC Rajendra Park, UPHC Laxman Vihar, UPHC Chauma and UPHC Polyclinic Sector 31.

According to officials, most doctors and employees posted at the PHC Daultabad and UPHC Rajendra Park were found absent from duty while UPHC Chauma was found locked without prior intimation when the CMO and his team made a surprise visit.

During the visit, they checked the delivery room, newborn care corner, crash cart, emergency medicines and ambulance facilities, and necessary instructions were passed regarding high-risk pregnancy care and referral protocol.

“During the visit, all necessary arrangements were present but the staff was found absent only the guard was there at PHC Daultabad and UPHC Rajendra Park. Show cause notice was issued to the incharge and employees,” Yadav added.

The team also interacted with female patients in the labour room regarding their health and any difficulty they faced during delivery at the polyclinic. Necessary instructions regarding proper signages, outside lighting, hygiene and biomedical waste were issued, he informed.

