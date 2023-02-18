scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Three-day Garden Tourism Festival begins at Garden of Five Senses

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inagurated the 35th Garden Tourism Festival, being held at the Garden of Five Senses, by the Tourism Department.

The three-day festival will showcase over 300 species of plants. This year the Garden of Five Senses has been decorated as the ‘Garden of Unity’ for G20 by the Delhi Tourism Department.

Inaugurating the festival, Sisodia said: “This is a very prestigious annual garden festival for the people of Delhi. The beauty of Garden of Five Senses is further enhanced during this annual garden festival when plants from the world over are showcased here. After a break of two years, this festival is being organised with high fervour again.”

He also said that the government is planning to add more features to the Garden of Five Senses and to make it an international festival. He also urged the people of Delhi to visit the annual garden festival with their families to spend quality time and enrich themselves with knowledge about nature.

The Tourism Department has put various topiary shapes of birds and animals on the display in the garden. Additionally, terrariums, topiary, potted plants, leaves, medicinal and herbal plants, hanging baskets, cut flowers, and nursery stalls will also be displayed.

To create an interactive platform for environmentalists and citizens, this festival will host a variety of competitions. Along with cultural programmes, food stalls from different states of the country have also been set up at the festival. This will provide an immersive experience to the visitors.

The maple from Canada, iris from France, cornflower from Germany, tulip from Turkey, chamomile from Russia, and lily from Italy, and many other flowers will be the centre of attraction. The festival is being organised from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the government has also started a free shuttle service from Saket metro station to the garden.

–IANS

avr/vd

A

Previous article
Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Covid provides long-lasting natural immunity, says large Lancet study

Health & Lifestyle

Parents allege doctors left gauze in girl's throat after surgery

Health & Lifestyle

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US