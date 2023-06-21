scorecardresearch
TN Health Dept to organise 100 medical camps on June 24

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that the State Health Department will organise 100 medical camps in the state on June 24.

The Health Minister said that the camps will be organised for the entire day and the camps will be attached to the government hospitals, medical college hospitals, private hospitals across the entire state.

The Minister was speaking after attending the International Yoga Day celebrations in Chennai at Government Yoga and Naturopathy College.

He said that around 30 medical departments including ECG, Lab testing drawn from various government and private hospitals will participate in the camp. He said that 28 tuberculosis screening vehicles as digital X-Ray facilities will be present at the medical camps.

The minister said that those who visit the camp will be provided with insurance cards. He said that lakhs of people would be benefited due to these medical camps.

–IANS

aal/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Neha Dhupia practised pre natal yoga during her pregnancy
Google to let users respond to access requests for Workspace files easily
