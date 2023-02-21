scorecardresearch
UN appeals for $45 mn for cholera response in Malawi

By News Bureau

United Nations, Feb 21 (IANS) The UN seeks $45.3 million to aid Malawi in the fight against its deadliest cholera outbreak in recent history, said a UN spokesman.

The world body, joined by its humanitarian partners, launched the appeal to help 4 million people devastated by the outbreak in Malawi, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday.

“This funding will support the government-led response over the next five months,” Dujarric added.

“The flash appeal aims to help the people who are most at risk and hardest hit by the outbreak, through health, water and sanitation, nutrition, education and protection services.”

The spokesman said that cholera cases and deaths increased exponentially since the start of the year, with nearly 1,450 fatalities and 45,000 cases recorded, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We along with our partners have been supporting oral cholera vaccination campaigns and patient care,” he told a daily press briefing.

“We have also delivered vital medical supplies and deployed experts to assist in the response.”

However, Dujarric added that more resources are urgently needed to scale up the response to the outbreak, which health experts say could lead to between 64,000 and 100,000 additional cases over the next three months.

Bolivia reports 8,700 dengue cases, 29 related deaths
PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders hand Calicut Heroes first defeat of the season
