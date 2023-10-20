scorecardresearch
Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow

Women suffering from menstrual disorders and bone-related issues can now seek treatment in alternative medicine at the State TakmeelUt-Tib College

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) Women suffering from menstrual disorders and bone-related issues can now seek treatment in alternative medicine at the State TakmeelUt-Tib College (Unani medicine college) here. Principal secretary of Ayush, Leena Johari said that a new centre has been opened at the college for the purpose.

The centre, made with Rs 11 lakh allocated in the state government’s budget for 2022-23, was delayed for about 17 months due to late release of funds, but is now operational.

Originally, Rs 41 lakh in funds were intended for the establishment of two centres.

Last month, the first centre was set up in the Jarahat (surgery) department with Rs 30 lakh, focusing on sciatica patients.

Now, the second centre has been established in the Nishwa and Kabbalat department, specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology.

The primary objective of this research centre is to conduct research on menstrual disorders and offer free treatment to patients.

In charge of the Jarahat research centre, Hakeem Abdul Qavi and in charge of Nishwa department, Hakeem Mani expressed confidence that this centre would demonstrate that Unani medicine is evidence based and is as effective as modern medicine in addressing bone and menstrual health issues.

