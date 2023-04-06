scorecardresearch
UP Covid cases cross 700 mark

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 6 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh reported 163 new Covid cases, increasing the overall active caseload to cross the 700 mark.

This was also the highest single-day spike this year.

Lucknow recorded its highest number of cases on Wednesday. As many 24 new infections were reported from across the state capital.

The infected also include state minister Surya Pratap Shahi and one of his family members as well.

According to the latest health department data, Uttar Pradesh has 718 active Covid cases while Lucknow has 86.

In Lucknow, the cases were reported from Alambagh, Aliganj, Chinhat, NK Road, Indira Nagar, Qaiserbagh, and Chowk.

Besides Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Lalitpur also have a high count of active cases.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded 85 recoveries, including eight in Lucknow.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow, said: “Almost all Covid patients are recuperating in home isolation and are asymptomatic. Such patients need to stay in isolated but ventilated rooms and ensure they do not share any items.”

Since the outbreak in March 2020, the state has reported 21,29,559 Covid cases. Among them, 21,05,191 patients recovered.

–IANS

amita/ksk/

