UP reports 2 Covid deaths in a day

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) Two Covid positive patients died in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district in the past 24 hours, while 261 more people have tested positive for the infection in the state.

According to the health department data, the total number of deaths in the state stood at 23,692. In all, 471 patients recovered during the day.

At present, 72 of the 75 districts in the state have 1,889 active Covid cases under treatment cumulatively.

On Thursday, state capital Lucknow reported 46 new Covid patients while 71 others recovered from the disease, taking the number of active cases to 388.

However, no efforts have been made to ensure that Covid safety protocols are implemented in public places in Uttar Pradesh.

People can still be seen roaming without masks in public places and sanitizers are not found at entry points.

