scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP reports 319 new Covid cases

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 10 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh reported 319 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike of this year, taking the number of active cases to 1,192, also the highest this year.

The rise in daily Covid-19 cases and a death in the past one week have come as an alarm bell which needs to be taken seriously, said experts while appealing to the people not to ignore safety protocols in the coming days.

As many as 64 people in Lucknow were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 225.

At least 10 patients are admitted to various hospitals of whom the condition of two, including a woman undergoing treatment at the King George’s Medical University, (KGMU) is serious.

In the past two weeks there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 positivity rate. It has increased more than four and a half times from 0.6 to 2.8.

Prof Anil Kumar Gulati, former head of the department of microbiology at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, said: “People have stopped wearing masks, washing hands and following Covid-19 protocols. They should know that a major variant (Omicron) is highly infectious and can evade immunity generated through vaccination or infection.

“Though Omicron does not cause serious illness, it can prove fatal for elderly people and those with comorbidities.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Agarwal said: “Though vaccination reduces the chances of severe disease, people should understand that they can still get infected and pass the virus on to others. Hence, people need to follow the protocol needed.”

Medical superintendent of KGMU, Prof D. Himanshu said: “The administration should ensure that people wear masks and sanitize their hands while participating in Eid, Baisakhi and other festivities. People should avoid large gatherings at any event.”

Out of total 64 cases reported in the state capital in the last 24 hours, the highest 15 were reported from Alambagh, followed by seven cases each in Aliganj, Indira Nagar and NK Road.

Remaining cases were reported were from Qaiserbagh, Chinhat and Bakshi-ka-Talab.

District surveillance officer Dr Nishant Nirwan said: “Health condition of those diagnosed with infection is stable and they are recovering in home isolation.

The state capital also reported its highest on a single day, 66 new cases, while Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 62 and Ghaziabad 48.

On Monday, the health department will conduct a review meeting with nodal officers who will supervise a mock drill on Tuesday.

The mock drill will be conducted at health facilities that have been identified for admission of Covid patients in need of hospitalisation and where oxygen facility is available.

“A mock drill is conducted to check preparedness level of health services in real time. In a mock drill, time taken to admit a patient, making diagnosis and starting actual treatment is evaluated right from the moment a patient arrives at the hospital gate,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

A list of places where mock drill will be conducted under supervision of nodal officers has been prepared at the district level.

“Almost all health facilities, including medical colleges, will participate in the mock drill,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, district surveillance officer of Lucknow.

–IANS

amita/ksk/

Previous article
Super Cup: Defending champion FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC renew rivalry
Next article
Liverpool fight back against Arsenal to keep Premier League title race alive
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Liverpool fight back against Arsenal to keep Premier League title race alive

Sports

Super Cup: Defending champion FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC renew rivalry

Sports

Super Cup 2023: Hyderabad FC begin campaign with 2-1 win against Aizawl FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Run-away Rinku makes the most of his opportunities to turn into 'Lord'

Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi, Markande help Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings despite Dhawan's 99 not out (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi fifty helps Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings for first win of season

Sports

'Still, a long way to go for it', Ajinkya Rahane has not given up on WTC Final selection

Technology

Samsung seeks Dominican Republic's support for S.Korea's World Expo bid

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku played some unbelievable shots; credit goes to the way he finished, says Rashid Khan

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan hits 99 not out but Markande's 4-15 restrict PBKS to 143/9

Sports

IPL 2023: I had a belief that I can do this, says Rinku Singh after pulling off a heist for KKR

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's five sixes help Kolkata pull off an unimaginable heist against Gujarat (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's five sixes help Kolkata pull off an improbable heist against Gujarat

News

Neha Kakkar wishes brother Tony on his birthday, says 'You always make us proud'

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers win toss, elect to field first against Punjab Kings

News

Shiv Thakare's one-minute music video 'Aai Shapphat' captures his 'Bigg Boss 16' journey

Health & Lifestyle

AIIA hosts 'Working Group of C20 on Integrated Holistic Health' – an engagement group of G20

News

Director Rahul Khan: ‘Insaaniyat’ is all about religious harmony

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US