UP reports 319 new Covid cases

Lucknow, April 10 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh reported 319 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike of this year, taking the number of active cases to 1,192, also the highest this year.

The rise in daily Covid-19 cases and a death in the past one week have come as an alarm bell which needs to be taken seriously, said experts while appealing to the people not to ignore safety protocols in the coming days.

As many as 64 people in Lucknow were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 225.

At least 10 patients are admitted to various hospitals of whom the condition of two, including a woman undergoing treatment at the King George’s Medical University, (KGMU) is serious.

In the past two weeks there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 positivity rate. It has increased more than four and a half times from 0.6 to 2.8.

Prof Anil Kumar Gulati, former head of the department of microbiology at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, said: “People have stopped wearing masks, washing hands and following Covid-19 protocols. They should know that a major variant (Omicron) is highly infectious and can evade immunity generated through vaccination or infection.

“Though Omicron does not cause serious illness, it can prove fatal for elderly people and those with comorbidities.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Agarwal said: “Though vaccination reduces the chances of severe disease, people should understand that they can still get infected and pass the virus on to others. Hence, people need to follow the protocol needed.”

Medical superintendent of KGMU, Prof D. Himanshu said: “The administration should ensure that people wear masks and sanitize their hands while participating in Eid, Baisakhi and other festivities. People should avoid large gatherings at any event.”

Out of total 64 cases reported in the state capital in the last 24 hours, the highest 15 were reported from Alambagh, followed by seven cases each in Aliganj, Indira Nagar and NK Road.

Remaining cases were reported were from Qaiserbagh, Chinhat and Bakshi-ka-Talab.

District surveillance officer Dr Nishant Nirwan said: “Health condition of those diagnosed with infection is stable and they are recovering in home isolation.

The state capital also reported its highest on a single day, 66 new cases, while Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 62 and Ghaziabad 48.

On Monday, the health department will conduct a review meeting with nodal officers who will supervise a mock drill on Tuesday.

The mock drill will be conducted at health facilities that have been identified for admission of Covid patients in need of hospitalisation and where oxygen facility is available.

“A mock drill is conducted to check preparedness level of health services in real time. In a mock drill, time taken to admit a patient, making diagnosis and starting actual treatment is evaluated right from the moment a patient arrives at the hospital gate,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

A list of places where mock drill will be conducted under supervision of nodal officers has been prepared at the district level.

“Almost all health facilities, including medical colleges, will participate in the mock drill,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, district surveillance officer of Lucknow.

–IANS

amita/ksk/