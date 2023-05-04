scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

US FDA approves first respiratory syncytial virus vaccine

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

The vaccine, named Arexvy, was approved on Wednesday for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older, Xinhua news agency reported.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes infections of the lungs and breathing passages in individuals of all age groups.

In older adults, RSV is a common cause of lower respiratory tract disease, which affects the lungs and can cause life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis, according to the FDA.

Each year, RSV leads to approximately 60,000 to 120,000 hospitalisations and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths among adults 65 years of age and older in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Today’s approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening and reflects the FDA’s continued commitment to facilitating the development of safe and effective vaccines for use in the United States,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

–IANS

int/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Playing behind the wicket is Suryakumar's strength, he utilised it very well, says Rohit Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Playing behind the wicket is Suryakumar's strength, he utilised it very well, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket…', Gambhir posts cryptic tweet

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan-Suryakumar show helps Mumbai chase down 215, beat Punjab by six wickets

Sports

'Drunk Delhi Police officers pushed and abused me', alleges Vinesh Phogat

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan-Suryakumar show helps Mumbai chase down 215, beat Punjab by six wickets (Ld)

Sports

Three-time Olympics medalist, former 100m world champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni felicitated by BCCI vice-president for his first match at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Sports

Only Dhoni knows when he'll retire from IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Sports

'She is first an athlete': PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in sewage samples of Pakistan

Sports

Leeds United sack Gavi Garcia, confirms Allardyce as manager

Technology

Eruptions from Sun may have kickstarted life on Earth: Study

Sports

Arteta impressed with Kiwior after victory against Chelsea

Sports

Exploring the growth potential of eSports in India

Sports

Madrid Open: Kudermetova stuns Pegula to make first WTA 1000 semifinal

Technology

London-based firm Nothing to release its Phone (2)

Technology

Hackers offering crypto accounts for as low as $30 on darknet

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US