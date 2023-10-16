Use AI in health-related issues, says UP DyCM

Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said that artificial intelligence (AI) can play a vital role in the prevention of various diseases and other health issues.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, was speaking at the fourth foundation day of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) on Sunday evening. He said that the university, which has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a successful leader and statesman, must strive to set new benchmarks in the world of medicine.

“With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), we can ensure that medical health provides relief to patients even before they fall ill,” Pathak said while urging the university to implement AI in medicine.

Pathak also mentioned that the state government is working to establish medical colleges across the state. Atal Bihari Vajpayee University is affiliated with 47 medical colleges, 16 dental colleges, 254 nursing colleges, and 48 paramedical colleges across the state.

“Over 42,000 students are studying in university-affiliated colleges. I am hopeful that the university will earn its name as one of the best in India,” said Pathak.

He also highlighted that the university building, which was to be completed by June this year, got delayed due to various issues, and he will review the factors causing the delay. “I promise that the building will be completed within this year,” said Pathak.

–IANS

