scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Vax prior to Covid prevented post-infection deaths by 60%: ICMR study

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Covid vaccination before SARS-CoV-2 virus infection prevented 60 per cent post-infection deaths in India, according to a study led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

A team from the ICMR’s National Clinical Registry for Covid evaluated factors related to post-discharge mortality during the first year after Covid in 14,419 participants.

The findings showed that men, adults over 40, people with comorbidities, and those with moderate-severe Covid disease were all more at risk for death within one year after discharge.

“Similar trends were seen in the participants in the 18-45 years age group,” the study said.

Of the 14,419 participants, 942 (6.5 per cent) suffered from all-cause mortality, it added.

However, the researchers stated that the findings relate to patients who had been hospitalised during their initial Covid infection and cannot be generalised to all patients.

The ICMR is also conducting other studies to understand the unusual spike in “sudden deaths” among young people post the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are studying sudden deaths. There are four studies going on. We will get the results soon and will let everyone know as we are continuing to look at it from different angles whether there is an increase in the number of deaths,” Rajiv Bahl, ICMR Director General (DG), had told IANS in June.

He said that “we are trying to see what are potential causes” and the ICMR is awaiting a peer review of the findings before making the assessment public.

Bahl added that the people who died are considered to be ‘cases’ and those who survived are considered ‘controls’.

“There is a design which is called case control study. In case control, the deaths are due to heart attack. In this all factors are seen, the age, morbidity, habits and how did they get Covid-infected, whether it was severe Covid, did they take Covid vaccine or not, and many other factors are seen,” the DG said.

–IANS

rvt/arm


0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Bedard Daadi Chane’, a soul-stirring melody by 11 year-old Ayaan Sajjad, celebrates 1st anniversary
Next article
Over 947mn cyberattacks blocked in India out of 1.1bn worldwide in Q2: Report 
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 947mn cyberattacks blocked in India out of 1.1bn worldwide in Q2: Report 

News

‘Bedard Daadi Chane’, a soul-stirring melody by 11 year-old Ayaan Sajjad, celebrates 1st anniversary

Technology

Netweb doubles down on specialised design, manufacturing to serve world markets: CMD (Lead)

Sports

It was difficult to fit two wrist spinners, Kuldeep is a little bit ahead: Agarkar on Chahal’s exclusion

Sports

For head coach Stimac, Asian Games is the priority in hectic September

Technology

Chandrayaan-3's lander and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter starts talking to each other

Sports

Viktor Hovland shoots course-record 61 to win BMW championships, three Koreans qualify for Tour Championships

News

Aamir Khan is a genius mind in Bollywood, says Kareena Kapoor

Health & Lifestyle

How stress can turn deadly for pilots

Technology

Netweb expanding specialised design, manufacturing to serve world markets: India head

Technology

Tesla admits data breach impacting 75,000 employees was insiders' job

News

Kareena on working with Alia: 'There are so many great directors; whoever has great script'

Sports

ATP Ranking: Djokovic closes in on World No. 1 Alcaraz after Cincinnati title; Rune achieves career-high of world no.4

Sports

K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson named as reserve player (Ld)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Teams play for pride in final league matches

News

What made Amitabh Bachchan miss Abhishek Bachchan?

News

Why Sushmita Sen is perfect to play Shreegauri Sawant in ‘Taali’

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Jamnapaar Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US