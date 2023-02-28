scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

WHO asks for more healthcare donations to help war-torn Yemen

By News Bureau

Sanaa, Feb 28 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed for $392 million in donation to provide essential health support to 12.9 million Yemenis in 2023.

“Yemen requires urgent and robust support from international donors and other partners to effectively avert the potential collapse of its health system,” a WHO statement quoted Adham Abdel Moneim Ismail, WHO Representative in Yemen, as saying on Sunday.

The appeal was made on the eve of a high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, a UN-led fund-raising activity held on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, Xinhua news agency reported.

“New funding in the amount of $392 million is required by Yemen’s health sector to ensure that overstretched health facilities can continue providing even the most basic services to 12.9 million vulnerable people,” the WHO representative said, adding that the current funds pledged to the WHO-led Health Cluster equals only 3.5 per cent of the required amount.

According to the statement, 10 million Yemenis, including 7.9 million children, have no access to health services. Around 1.1 million children in Yemen suffer from acute malnutrition and 2.9 million women of reproductive age lack maternal services.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul
Next article
S.Korea extends intensive disinfection campaign against bird flu
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

SGPGIMS TO OFFER FREE TREATMENT TO HEPATITIS C PATIENTS</p><p>SGPGIMS to offer free treatment to Hepatitis C patients

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea extends intensive disinfection campaign against bird flu

Health & Lifestyle

Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul

Health & Lifestyle

Important to ensure medical products produced here are of top quality: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts confirm spot in semi-finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Sports

Sr Men Inter-Department National Hockey Championship: Railway, Air India and others register wins

Sports

1st Test: 'It's the start of a new journey', says captain Bavuma as Proteas face West Indies

Health & Lifestyle

World's smallest pump used to save patient's life in Punjab

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Four Indian pairs qualify for men's and women's doubles main draw

Sports

Major step for Indian football: Stage set for Santosh Trophy knockouts in Riyadh

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Coaches consider semis in Riyadh as an exciting challenge for players

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sanil advance to round two of qualifiers

Sports

BFI announce 12 member Indian squad for Women's World Boxing Championships

Sports

Lewandowski adds to Barca's injury woes three days before Cup Clasico

Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US