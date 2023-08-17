scorecardresearch
WHO DG hails govt's Ayushman Bharat scheme 

By Agency News Desk

Gandhinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday lauded the government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme as well as the country’s medical system. 

Tedros, while delivering his keynote address on the first WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, here, also noted the seamless integration of traditional medicine into primary healthcare in rural areas.

“Traditional medicine is as old as humanity itself. However, it is not a thing of the past. It has a growing relevance in communities and cultures even today,” he said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, in his address, said: “India is well-positioned to become a knowledge hub and unlock the full potential of traditional medicine. The pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are both showing significant interest in traditional medicine and more than 170 countries around the world are utilising it.”

The summit provides an ideal platform for international collaboration and the exchange of ideas to promote best practices in the sector, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said: “The outcome of the historic WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit is to propose recommendations for a dedicated forum within future G20 presidencies.”

The two-day summit is being organised by the WHO and co-hosted by the Ayush Ministry.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
