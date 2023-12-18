Monday, December 18, 2023
Woman, child die in fire inside operation theatre in SGPGIMS

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Dec 18 (IANS) A woman patient died during an operation in the OT of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here when a fire broke out on Monday.

A child undergoing a heart surgery also died in the same incident.

According to an official release, the fire was caused by a spark in the monitor which spread to the work station. The fire system and the hydrant system were used to extinguish the flames and other patients were shifted to the post operative ICUs.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who holds the health portfolio has ordered a probe into the incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the patients affected in the incident.

–IANS

amita/vd

