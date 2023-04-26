World youth leaders gather to accelerate Covid recovery

New York, April 25 (IANS) Returning in-person for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 1,000 young leaders from around the world are in New York from Tuesday to attend the 2023 Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum.

This year’s forum will galvanise the talents of young people to address the key solutions needed for a fairer, greener and more resilient future for all.

Youth movements around the globe have brought to the world’s attention the importance of listening and working with young people to tackle the various crises they are facing today. Despite being uniquely vulnerable to the long-term impacts of Covid-19, young people have repeatedly shown resilience and demonstrated that they are crucial players in shaping a more sustainable world.

The annual Youth Forum is a key platform where young people can voice their opinions, engage with Member States and key stakeholders, and showcase the contributions they can make to achieve the youth-specific SDG targets.

“The Youth Forum comes at a pivotal moment for all of us,” said Lachezara Stoeva, President of ECOSOC.

“We are at the midpoint of our commitment to reach the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda in seven yearsaWhat we need is immediate, bold and transformative action to reverse course and redirect our energy on accelerating the SDG implementation for and with young people.”

The ECOSOC Youth Forum is convened by the President of ECOSOC and co-organised by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), and the office of the Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth, and co-convened by the Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY) and the International Coordination Meeting of Youth Organizations (ICMYO).

Held in a hybrid format, the 2023 Forum will focus on the HLPF theme on “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at levels”.

It will also review progress on key SDG goals on clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; industry, innovation and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities; and partnerships for the goals.

The three-day event will feature youth speakers, high-level government representatives, regional and multilateral organisations, and youth-led entities from all regions. The event will have plenary sessions, interactive and regionally based discussions, and side events which will take place virtually and in-person throughout the Forum.

–IANS

vg/arm