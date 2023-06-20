scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN Secretary General

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on the eve of International Day of Yoga said that benefits of this ancient practice (Yoga) are precious in today’s dangerous and divided world.

“In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice (Yoga) are particularly precious. Yoga offers a heaven of calm,” he said in a message on Tuesday, on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, which is observed on June 21 every year.

He further added that, “On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a yoga session at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday during the course of his ongoing US visit.

–IANS

ans/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Can Yoga and modern medicine work together?
Next article
FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

SAFF Championship: Holders India to open campaign with Pakistan clash

Sports

FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal

Health & Lifestyle

Can Yoga and modern medicine work together?

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Kejriwal vows to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

Health & Lifestyle

INVEX Health to soon launch India's first oral HIV self-test

Technology

From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom

News

Misha Collins on cancellation of 'Gotham Knights': 'I'm bummed and disappointed'

News

Before swinging in for 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika pens a note after 'Animal' wrap-up

Technology

Tinder removes 5 mn spam, bot accounts in Q1 this year

News

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

News

Sasha Calle is keen to return as Supergirl in future DC installments

News

'Pine Cone' director locked 5 fresh talents from India through Zoom auditions

News

Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year

News

When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room

Sports

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series next month

Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Haryana, M.P qualify for semis

Health & Lifestyle

India's 1st mRNA Omicron booster vax gets DCGI nod, to launch in 2-3 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US