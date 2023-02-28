scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

By News Bureau

New York, Feb 28 (IANS) Trying to switch to drinks and food that are low on calories and carbohydrate to avoid sugar? These are often loaded with an artificial sweetener called erythritol and can raise your risk of a major adverse cardiac event such as heart attack, stroke or death, warned a study.

Erythritol is about 70 per cent as sweet as sugar and is produced through corn fermentation and often mixed to sweeten stevia, monk fruit or add bulk to low-calorie products.

The artificial sweetener is also used as a common replacement for table sugar and is often recommended for people who have obesity, diabetes or metabolic syndrome and are looking for options to help manage their sugar or calorie intake.

After ingestion, erythritol is poorly metabolised by the body. Instead, it goes into the bloodstream and leaves the body mainly through urine. The human body creates low amounts of erythritol naturally, so any additional consumption can accumulate.

Researchers from Cleveland Clinic in the US also found that erythritol, when added to whole blood or isolated platelets was found to make platelets easier to activate and form a clot.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Medicine, are based on a study of more than 4,000 people in the US and Europe.

“Our study shows that when participants consumed an artificially sweetened beverage with an amount of erythritol found in many processed foods, markedly elevated levels in the blood are observed for days — levels well above those observed to enhance clotting risks,” said Stanley Hazen, from Lerner Research Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

“It is important that further safety studies are conducted to examine the long-term effects of artificial sweeteners in general, and erythritol specifically, on risks for heart attack and stroke, particularly in people at higher risk for cardiovascular disease.”

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Previous article
The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout
Next article
Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise
This May Also Interest You
News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

News

Courteney Cox reunites with 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US