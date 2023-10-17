HK Permanent Makeup Clinic: The Beauty Transformation Powerhouse, a Journey of Passion and Dedication

HK Permanent Makeup Clinic, based in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, has carved a niche for itself as the leading destination for skin and hair treatments that empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty and feel their best. Founded by the dynamic duo of Dr. Harshitha and Karthik, this clinic has become a beacon of hope and transformation in the world of aesthetics.

Dr. Harshitha, a highly acclaimed esthetician and cosmetologist, dreamed of making her mark in the cosmetic and permanent makeup industry. Her journey began with a burning desire to provide accessible permanent makeup services to the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. She embarked on a relentless pursuit of knowledge, acquiring worldwide certifications from renowned institutions across the globe, including Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Korea and the United States. Dr. Harshitha’s passion and expertise set the stage for the birth of HK Permanent Makeup Clinic.

But behind every successful woman stands a supportive partner, and in this case, that partner is Karthik. He has been the unyielding pillar of strength, standing by Dr. Harshitha’s side throughout the journey. Together, they turned their home’s balcony into a small clinic with just one bed, investing everything they had in their business, and facing challenges with unwavering determination. Despite the initial struggles, they never lost sight of their vision.

In less than a year, their perseverance and dedication paid off. The small clinic in Hyderabad blossomed into a thriving HK Permanent Makeup Clinic, offering a wide range of services, including Permanent Makeup, Skin Care, Hair Care, Injectables, Body Contouring, Hair Transplant, and Laser Treatments. Their results have consistently delivered the best for their customers.

In August 2022, they opened a new branch in Vijayawada, reaching even more people and expanding their footprint in the realm of aesthetics.

Dr. Harshitha has not only excelled in the clinic but has also been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including the IIWA International Inspirational Woman Achiever 2021 award, the Woman Achiever Award 2020, Business Mint Telugu Business Icon Under 30 – 2021, Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022, International Women’s Day Excellency Awards 2022 for excellence in the field of cosmetology, Dia Rising Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, Airaa Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, HMTV 75 under 75 doctors 2022: Azadi ka Mahotsav award, and being named one of the Top 10 entrepreneurs to look out for in 2023 recognized by Hello Entrepreneurs.

HK Permanent Makeup Clinic also received the “Most Trusted Brand in Hyderabad – 2021, Skin Clinic Category” award, solidifying their status as a trusted and sought-after destination for skin and hair treatments.

One of the highlights of their journey was the feature of HK Permanent Makeup Clinic in the movie “BABY.” The Glow-up treatment showcased in the film brilliantly illustrates the transformation of a small-town girl from her first visit to the clinic to her amazing results. The specialists at HK Permanent Makeup Clinic provide their clients with attentive care and attention to detail, tailoring their services to suit each client’s unique needs.

HK Permanent Makeup Clinic’s success story is a testament to the power of passion, determination, and unwavering support. Dr. Harshitha and Karthik have not only built a thriving business but have also become inspirational figures in the field of aesthetics.

Their goal has always been to help individuals embrace their natural beauty and feel their best, and they continue to pursue this mission with unwavering dedication.

As HK Permanent Makeup Clinic continues to thrive and expand its horizons, the future looks bright for this dynamic duo and their commitment to empowering individuals to look and feel their best.