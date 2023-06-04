Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Being at the forefront of companies like The Rolling Plate, Online Bauji, and 6 Pack Momos in the F&B industry, Jahaan Khurana has showcased his prowess and passion through their consistent success. It is rare to have the right kind of temperament and skill coupled with the right knowledge to get to the next level of growth and success in life. Some may even take years to reach their desired success, while others may climb their ladder of success at a very young age. However, one cannot deny that every person who sets out to achieve success goes through several ups and downs and sails through deep valleys and storms to reach their goals and aspirations. Similar is the story of a young entrepreneurial talent from Delhi, India, named Jahaan Khurana, who believed in his visions, kept hustling and never gave up.

Today, Jahaan Khurana has proved his mettle as a restauranteur and business owner of companies like The Rolling Plate, Online Bauji, and 6 Pack Momos, which have 130+ employees and over 500+ partners. Making the bold choice of not getting entangled in the traditional 9-5 job scenario, even after coming from a humble family background, propelled him to create his own companies that today are on a constant growth pedestal. He recalls how in 2007, after visiting China, he wondered how the Chinese markets worked. Then, he went to South Africa in 2008 to gain more business exposure. He had a transit in Delhi – Johannesburg flight at Doha and got introduced to the local food there, like Majboos and Shawarmas, which motivated him to take the concept to India, and that’s how “Roti Aur Boti” was born. This later became a restaurant chain in North India.

His major success came when he turned Roti Aur Boti into a franchise and distribution model by 2015. The following year, he was approached by Home Ministry to volunteer, getting a chance to become a member of Raj Bhasha Vibhag under the Home Ministry for 3 year’s term.

Then, for his craving to start something more unique, Jahaan Khurana along with a team which had F&B experts conceptualized The Rolling Plate in 2019 based on the Cloud Kitchen Model. The Rolling Plate then launched it into a B2B model of franchise starting from 2.9 lakhs. In no time, investors and orders kept pouring in ceaselessly. Brands under the rolling plate include Ballu Bawarchi, Bhukha Sher, Rozi Roti, Oye Chhotu, Shanghai Chilies’ & more.

Jahaan Khurana & the rolling plate goes ahead in highlighting some of their notable works, like celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and planting 300 trees while promising to plant a total of 7500 trees across Delhi, NCR. They also freed 75 birds from cages on the 2nd year celebration of The Rolling plate P and are aiming to do a lot more.

Jahaan Khurana advises budding entrepreneurs to slow down, think and reflect on their plans in the business, believe in themselves and take the required risks.