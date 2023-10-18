Pooja Mor engineered her way into the Fashion World

Pooja Mor’s remarkable journey from an engineering background to becoming an international modeling sensation, managed by Anima Creative Management, has set an example of her unwavering determination and courage to pursue an unconventional career path. Her transition from engineering student to becoming the face of international brands stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring models and individuals worldwide, showcasing that dreams can indeed be transformed into reality with dedication and hard work.

Pooja Mor’s journey into the world of modeling sprang to life when Gunita Stobe, Co Founder of Anima Creative Management, spotted her on a social media platform in 2014, modelling for a local Indian designer, and approached the young model to sign with the Agency in Mumbai.

In 2015, Pooja took a bold step onto the global fashion stage by moving to New York City, the fashion world’s epicenter. Despite skepticism, especially from her parents, about the uncertainties of a modeling career, Pooja remained steadfast in her pursuit of her dreams. Her international breakthrough was nothing short of spectacular, with her debut at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2016 show in Palm Springs, USA catapulting her into the international spotlight. Subsequently, she graced the runways of prestigious fashion houses like Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Roberto Cavalli, and many others, becoming a highly sought-after figure in the global fashion industry.

A pivotal moment in Pooja Mor’s career was her role as the face of international campaigns for brands such as Rose Inc, Prabal Gurung, Net-A-Porter, Massimo Dutti, H&M, Mango, and her most latest for Demellier. Her innate ability to embody the essence of these brands solidified her status as an invaluable asset to the fashion world.

Beyond her modeling career, Pooja leverages her platform for advocacy of Human Rights, more precisely to expose the brutal persecution of the spiritual practice Falun Gong in China, which is a peaceful meditation system that follows the principles of Truthfulness, Compassion and Forbearance.

She has also delivered a compelling TEDx Talk, showcasing her intelligence, depth, and commitment to making a positive impact on the world.