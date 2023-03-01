scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldOthers

Raj Grover’s relatable and funny videos amass millions of views in just a few hours

While people spend hours scrolling through reels, individuals like Raj Grover ensure that their every minute is worth it!

By agency
Raj Grover's relatable and funny videos amass millions of views
Raj Grover

What do you do when you take a break from your work or are bored? Watching Instagram reels and YouTube shorts has become the new source of entertainment these days. While people spend hours scrolling through these reels, individuals like Raj Grover ensure that their every minute is worth it!

Among the cosmic number of influencers on Instagram, this 15-year-old is setting a benchmark with his relatable and funny reels. The content creator knows a thing or two about making people giggle while addressing daily life situations.

Raj Grover’s snarky reels are the reason why he is always drenched in love and support. His reels are so hilarious that they go viral and garner millions of views promptly after being posted. Many of his recently released reels that have crossed a million views are Irritating Sales Call, Street Dogs Vs Pet Dogs, Every Kite Chase Run Ever, Winters and Obsession of Carrots, Girl’s Voice in Front of Her BF Vs Others, and many more.

All of these reels have crashed the internet, and for the right reasons. One of Raj’s reels that has amassed over 10 million views is Ordering Food at Fancy Restaurant. You too wouldn’t deny how relatable this reel is. The range of items offered, with their sub-varieties and types, takes a toll on us, especially when we are hungry.

Not only on Instagram, but even on YouTube, his shorts have received millions of views. Also, his video Hypocrisy in India has amassed more than a million views in just two weeks since its release. Raj Grover’s other videos, like Boys Trip Gone Wrong, Types of Moms, Birthdays of Different Ages, etc., have received more than a million views on YouTube.

Raj Grover has earned a place in millions of hearts at such a young age, and we are sure that he will keep entertaining us with his super-entertaining reels.

Previous article
US-based Liferay to double its headcount in India, to hire 200 engineers
Next article
Taha Shah Badussha trained hard for his role in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: It wasn't the easiest journey but that got the best out of me, says Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Taha Shah Badussha trained hard for his role in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

Technology

US-based Liferay to double its headcount in India, to hire 200 engineers

Technology

Meta may release smart glasses, smartwatch in 2025

Technology

Indian tech industry adds 290K jobs in FY23, to hit $500 bn revenue by 2030

Technology

Brain dead man saves 4 lives with heart, liver and kidneys

Technology

FTX fraud: Indian-origin Nishad Singh pleads guilty to criminal charges

Technology

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge to empower 12 new startups

Others

Boxx Era: A different kind of fitness experience by Jeeth Sanghavi and Shivani Dahiya

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests

News

Amitabh Bachchan in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama ‘Section 84’

News

Watching the trailer was like 'reliving the battle' for original Mrs. Chatterjee

Sports

Domestic football: VAR to be used in Santosh Trophy knockout matches in Riyadh

News

'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies

Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US