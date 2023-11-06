scorecardresearch
14-year-old Delhi girl sets powerlifting world record

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A 14-year-old Delhi girl has set a new powerlifting world record in the recently-held WPC World Championships at Manchester in the UK.

Ishti Kaur, a Class 10 student of GD Goenka School in Delhi, has registered the record by pulling a 95-kg deadlift in the 44 kg weight class in the Teenage category.

The World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) world championships were held in Manchester from October 31 to November 5. A total of 20 countries, including India, and around 600 players (10 from India) participated in the event.

Ishti is trained by her father, Daljeet Singh (45), who is also a multiple-time powerlifting world champion.

Ishti said she trains for an hour daily under her father’s guidance and sticks to a disciplined diet.

Her achievement has not just made her teachers and classmates proud, but once again proved the cliche — weight and strength training are not safe for girls — wrong

Powerlifting consists of three main lifts — squat, benchpress and deadlift, with the participants getting three attempts to lift the weight. The final numbers of each lift are complied and the one registering the heaviest lift secures first position, while the second and third heaviest lifts get second and third place, respectively.

