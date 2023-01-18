scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) For all the glorious T20I success he’s achieved in the past couple of months, Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t set the ODI world on fire. But with no KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, he’s now got a chance to showcase his 360-degree game in ODIs.

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Suryakumar insisted he is looking to play around situations in the 50-over format.

“I try and play situations, whatever situation I’m playing at. If I am batting at four, five, and six, whatever the team demands at that moment, I just go through the motions,” he said.

Till now, Suryakumar has managed only 388 runs in 17 ODIs, averaging just 29.84 at a strike-rate of 100.51, including two half-centuries. “I have always loved playing this format as well. I’m really looking forward to do well in this format. But at the same time, nothing changes. The intent and energy remains the same,” he added.

Such has been the euphoria around Suryakumar that he gets rousing applause whenever he comes out to bat. The right-handed batter was quick to acknowledge the appreciation for him, but emphasised that he will continue to be the same person and following his processes.

“It (getting crowd ovation) is fun and feels really great whenever you go to a different city and anywhere getting that recognition. But at the same time, you can’t be forgetting what you have been doing and you have to remember what you did to get all this. So I try to remain the same. It is a little difficult sometimes, but I try to remain the same,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell
Next article
'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle
This May Also Interest You
News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

Technology

Samsung mobile biz head bets big on upcoming Galaxy S series

Technology

Vodafone Idea to lose market share to others in India

News

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be bit by the holiday bug

News

Narayani Shastri plays a proud, brave queen in ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

Themed on 'forever isn't always,' 'Minus One: New Chapter' to drop on Feb 14

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US