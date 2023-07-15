scorecardresearch
1st Test, Day 3: Jadeja, Ashwin pick one wicket each as India reduce West Indies to 27/2 at Tea

By Agency News Desk

Roseau (Dominica), July 15 (IANS) Spin bowling duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to take out West Indies openers as the hosts were reduced to 27/2 and trail India by 244 runs at tea on day three’s play in first Test at Windsor Park Stadium, here on Friday.

It was a session where runs came in at snail’s pace — only 48 runs were made while three wickets fell, with India in pole position to win the match after declaring on 421/5, thus grabbing a 271 run lead.

After the declaration, India began with four overs of pace, before turning to Ashwin and Jadeja. As expected, the experienced spinners kept the openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and captain Kraigg Brathwaite on tight leash with the pitch doing all kinds of tricks in terms of spin and bounce.

Coming in from over the wicket, Jadeja delivered the breakthrough for India by trapping Chanderpaul lbw after beating him on the inside edge. Despite Ishan Kishan dropping a catch of Brathwaite, the West Indies skipper struggled to break free in his painful 47-ball stay at the crease, including getting off the mark on his 30th ball, before edging to first slip off Ashwin.

Earlier, in the second session, Virat Kohli was out for 76 off Rahkeem Cornwall when he tried to flick on backfoot through leg-side, but the extra bounce took a thick inside edge to leg slip. Kishan’s introduction in Test cricket was a mix of defending, leaving and being beaten twice.

Ravindra Jadeja raked in some boundaries through a cut and creamy cover drive for boundaries. After playing 19 balls, Kishan was finally off the mark in Test cricket with a flick off the hip for a single. As soon as he was off the mark, India declared with a 271-run lead on a pitch showing signals of quick deterioration.

Previously, an impressive Yashasvi Jaiswal crossed 150 early in the first session. But the debutant fell for a massive 171 while Kohli made his 29th Test fifty as India continued to put West Indies under the pump, by adding 88 runs in 29 overs in the first session for the loss of Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 in 64.3 overs trail India 421/5 dec in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103; Kemar Roach 1/50, Alick Athanaze 1/53) by 271 runs.

–IANS

nr/ak

