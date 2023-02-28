scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st Test: West Indies hit back with late wickets against Proteas after Markram's ton

By News Bureau

Centurion, Feb 28 (IANS) Aiden Markram smashed a commanding hundred before West Indies made a strong comeback with late wickets against South Africa in the final session as the first Test started fascinatingly on Day One, here on Tuesday.

Markram hit the sixth Test century of his career as he opened the batting with Dean Elgar, who also impressed at the top of the order with a fine 71. But West Indies responded superbly after Tea, taking seven wickets in a superb display of fast bowling as the Proteas slumped from 221/1 at one point in time to 314/8 at the stumps on Day 1.

It was South Africa who won the toss, and the openers put on 99 runs in the opening session, with Dean Elgar reaching his half-century shortly before lunch on the first day.

The excellent Alzarri Joseph removed Elgar for 71, but that was the end of the positive news in the second session for West Indies, as Markram and debutant Tony de Zorzi made hay in the Centurion sunshine.

The pair built a superb partnership through the afternoon, reaching the interval at 206/1, with the resolute De Zorzi playing a supporting role as Markram went up through the gears. The fluent right-hander ended a wait of over two years for a Test century, making it six tons in his Test career to date.

West Indies looked in trouble as South Africa built toward a sizeable first-innings platform, but De Zorzi was run out looking for a third run, and South Africa suffered a collapse from that moment on in the evening session.

Captain Bavuma went without scoring, again to Joseph, and the standout bowler picked up his third when he cleaned up Markram for 115 with a beauty of a yorker that arrowed into the stumps.

Wickets continued to tumble as the four-pronged West Indian pace attack did all sorts of damage with the old ball, ably supported by Kyle Mayers’ handy medium-pace and the controlled spin of Roston Chase.

Joseph finished with the pick of the figures with 3/60, while there was a wicket apiece for Mayers, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder and Kemar Roach.

Brief scores: South Africa 314/8 (Markram 115, Elgar 71; Joseph 3-60) vs West Indies

–IANS

ak/bsk

Previous article
Sr Men's Inter-Department Hockey: CISF, PNB and FCI win league matches
Next article
Tennis: Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to Injury
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gujarat Open Golf: Udayan Mane, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Sandhu lead title charge

Sports

Tennis: Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to Injury

Sports

Sr Men's Inter-Department Hockey: CISF, PNB and FCI win league matches

Sports

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes remain in hunt for playoffs with thrilling win over Calicut Heroes

Sports

Santosh Trophy in Riyadh opens up more opportunities for him, hopes Karnataka skipper Karthik Govindswamy

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sutirtha, Yashaswini make singles main draw

News

Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos

Technology

India, Lithuania agree to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductor chips

News

Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his love song Tum Mili 2.0

Sports

Santosh Trophy: We have already won, says coach of first-time semifinalists Meghalaya

Technology

IIT Hyd establishes 'Advanced Darksky Observatory' for multidisciplinary research

Health & Lifestyle

Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality

News

Sandeep Goyat on playing grey character in 'InCar'

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ‘perks of action’

News

Director Ruben Ostlund to preside over Cannes Jury

Sports

Santosh Trophy: There were many hurdles, but we are focused on task at hand, says Punjab coach

Technology

Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups

Technology

Bad dreams in childhood may signal Parkinson's risk in adulthood

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US