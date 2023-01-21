scorecardresearch
2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Saturday announced that England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will be playing in the upcoming season in Qatar, to be held from February 27 to March 8, 2023. The format will have three teams Indian Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants.

“I am excited to be part of the Legends League Masters and enjoy my game with the Legends. I have been following LLC games and really impressed by the commitment of players in the game,” said Morgan in an official release by LLC.

Morgan, who played for Ireland in international cricket before switching to England, was appointed as their T20I captain in 2012 and of the ODI format in 2014, months ahead of the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which ended with them crashing out in group stages of the tournament.

Post the low of the 2015 ODI World Cup, Morgan spearheaded England’s amazing transformation in white-ball cricket, reshaping the ethos of the one-day side and leading them to their first ODI World Cup win in a dramatic final at Lord’s in 2019.

When he announced his international retirement in June 2022, Morgan had amassed 6,957 and 2,458 runs from 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is respectively, apart from 700 runs in 16 Tests. He is currently playing for Paarl Royals in the inaugural edition of SA20.

Post the success of the second season in the four Franchise model in 2022, Legends League Cricket is readying itself for its new season in Qatar.

Some of the legends who have already confirmed their participation in the league include Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Lendl Simmons.

–IANS

nr/bsk

SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot
The Aristocrats to headline Oddball Festival India in Feb
