2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Ranveer Duggal takes Jr boys’ billiards crown in style

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal won his maiden Junior boys’ billiards crown in style in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor

Stadium here on Saturday with a clean slate in the semifinal round-robin league.

A former Under-16 World Snooker bronze medallist, Duggal was in splendid touch as he clinically dismantled his last-four opponents – Sumer Mago (Mah) 460-334 first, Tathya Sachdev (MP) 609-232 next and Dhruv Patel (Guj) 380-342 in the decider.

Duggal, last year’s Junior boys’ snooker runner-up, held his nerves when it mattered most in the all-important clash against Patel, who finished second with two victories. Sachdev took third spot with one win.

The Junior boys’ snooker main draw gets underway on Sunday.

–IANS

cs/