scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Ranveer Duggal takes Jr boys’ billiards crown in style

Ranveer Duggal won his maiden Junior boys’ billiards crown in style in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships

By Agency News Desk
2023 National Billiards & Snooker Ranveer Duggal takes Jr boys’ billiards crown in style
2023 National Billiards & Snooker Ranveer Duggal takes Jr boys’ billiards crown in style _ pic courtesy news agency

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal won his maiden Junior boys’ billiards crown in style in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor
Stadium here on Saturday with a clean slate in the semifinal round-robin league.

A former Under-16 World Snooker bronze medallist, Duggal was in splendid touch as he clinically dismantled his last-four opponents – Sumer Mago (Mah) 460-334 first, Tathya Sachdev (MP) 609-232 next and Dhruv Patel (Guj) 380-342 in the decider.

Duggal, last year’s Junior boys’ snooker runner-up, held his nerves when it mattered most in the all-important clash against Patel, who finished second with two victories. Sachdev took third spot with one win.

The Junior boys’ snooker main draw gets underway on Sunday.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taylor Swift reaches out to grief-stricken family of deceased fan
Next article
Mehuli Ghosh, Abhinav Shaw, Sarabjot, Palak win in Shooting Nationals
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US