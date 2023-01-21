2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand

Raipur, Jan 21 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium on Saturday. India are currently leading the three-match series 1-0.

Rohit admitted he forgot what was actually decided to do on winning the toss and added that India are playing with the same eleven from the 12-run victory in Hyderabad.

“Just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game.”

“There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we’ve heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here,” he said.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham stated he would have also opted to bowl first and is going with the same playing eleven as in the series opener at Hyderabad.

“First international game here, so not sure how this wicket will play. Great last game, executed well in the bat and hoping to do the same here.”

“Looking to take back the experience, it’s important to win games, but the experience of playing in these conditions will be handy as well. Ish (Sodhi) hasn’t still pulled up well (to be in the playing eleven).”

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium at Raipur in Chhattisgarh is hosting its first international cricket match and is the 50th ground in the country to host an ODI match.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner

