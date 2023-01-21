scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand

By News Bureau

Raipur, Jan 21 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium on Saturday. India are currently leading the three-match series 1-0.

Rohit admitted he forgot what was actually decided to do on winning the toss and added that India are playing with the same eleven from the 12-run victory in Hyderabad.

“Just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game.”

“There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we’ve heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here,” he said.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham stated he would have also opted to bowl first and is going with the same playing eleven as in the series opener at Hyderabad.

“First international game here, so not sure how this wicket will play. Great last game, executed well in the bat and hoping to do the same here.”

“Looking to take back the experience, it’s important to win games, but the experience of playing in these conditions will be handy as well. Ish (Sodhi) hasn’t still pulled up well (to be in the playing eleven).”

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium at Raipur in Chhattisgarh is hosting its first international cricket match and is the 50th ground in the country to host an ODI match.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year: Head
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year: Head

News

Response to coming out as non-binary has been positive for Janelle Monae

News

Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

Technology

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

Technology

Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bags Ekta Kapoor's 'LSD 2'

News

How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

News

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

News

Prateek Kuhad feels the Internet has empowered musicians like never before

Sports

Australian Open: Bencic beats Giorgi to reach fourth round, continue unbeaten January run

Technology

How Google-CCI fight becomes India's digital opportunity

News

Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flaunt their stylish looks at Anant Ambani’s engagement party

Technology

AirTag helps rescue dog lost in California floods

Technology

India International Science fest begins in Bhopal

News

‘Pathaan’ director calls Deepika Padukone a bonafide action star

News

Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks

Technology

Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US