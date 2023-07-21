scorecardresearch
2nd Test, Day 2: India in driver's seat with 373/6 at lunch despite losing Kohli, Jadeja

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain, July 21 (IANS) Star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred (121) on his 500th match while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a fine half-century (61) respectively before getting out to put India in driver’s seat as visitors were 373/6 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, here on Friday.

India lost the wickets of Kohli and Jadeja in the first session and scored 85 runs in 24 overs as West Indies looked flat despite taking the second new ball at the start of the day.

Resuming India’s innings at 288/2, Kohli brought up his 29th Test century in the 71st over by hitting a boundary off Shannon Gabriel. Soon after, Jadeja also brought up his 19th Test fifty.

Kohli’s flawless hundred ended his five-year wait for a hundred in an overseas Test. With this, he also took his tally of centuries on par with Sir Donald Bradman, who had scored 29 tons in 52 Tests.

Kohli and Jadeja demonstrated remarkable stability on the crease as the duo stitched 159 runs partnership for the fifth wicket. The stand came to an end when Kohli got run out on his individual score of 121 as West Indies were in desperate need of a breakthrough.

The former India captain nicked the ball towards square leg, but instead of immediately going for the run, he hesitated momentarily before finally attempting a single. In a swift move, Alzarri Joseph rushed in and hit the stumps at the opposite end, catching the Indian short of his crease, with India’s score reeling at 341/5.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan then joined Jadeja and the duo went for a couple of boundaries before the latter got caught behind for 61 on the bowling of Kemar Roach.

Jadeja went for a drive but got caught by the keeper Joshua Da Silva but the umpire Marais Erasmu didn’t raise his finger and the West Indies went for immediate review. The ultra edge showed a clear spike as the ball passed bat, ending the all-rounder’s fine innings.

With India nearing the 400-run mark, the responsibility now falls on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishan Kishan, who were unbeaten at the crease, to further solidify their position in the match.

Earlier on Day 1, India posted 288 for four at stumps. Rohit (80 off 143 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Brief scores: India 1st innings 373/6 (Virat Kohli batting 121, Ravindra Jadeja 61; Kemar Roach 2/86) against West Indies.

–IANS

bc/ak

